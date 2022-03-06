FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Gas prices continue to soar across the United States. Mississippians are feeling the jump in their pockets.

Love’s Travel Stop in Flowood hit $3.99 for regular gas on Sunday, March 6. The average price per gallon in Mississippi has jumped nearly 40 cents in just the past week.

Mississippians said they’re concerned about the prices since many people are already living paycheck-to-paycheck.

“It’s ridiculous. Yesterday, I spent $35. Today, I’m back here spending $50. The real problem is going to be the crime. The crime is going to happen with people not being able to afford food and people not being able to afford this gas. The rest of us, we’re just going to have to bear with it or whatever, but it’s a problem,” said Flowood neighbor Jimmie Lewis.

“It’s ridiculous how gas is going up and not the pay wages. It’s just really ridiculous,” said Flowood neighbor Angela Dixon.

According to AAA, the national average for gas now tops $4 per gallon. Mississippi still has some of the cheapest gas in the country, with an average $3.69 per gallon. This time last year, the average was around $2.40.