JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to recent data, Mississippians hand over more of their paycheck to place sports bets than most of the country.

According to data from Pickswise, Mississippians spend the 10th highest portion of their income -3.2%- on sports betting nationally. Among those under 25, the share of income spent on sports betting is significantly higher at roughly 66%. At 5.3%, it is the 11th highest nationally among that age group.

Sports betting is an established venture in the state. Mississippi was among the first to legalize retail sports betting in 2018 after the U.S. Supreme Court opened the door for states to do so. According to the website, sports betting in Mississippi generated more than $7 million in tax revenue last year.

Online sports betting is not part of Mississippi’s reality. To place a wager, you must be physically located in a licensed casino in the state. A Mississippi Betting Task Force is set to provide insight into legislation anticipated to develop during the 2024 legislative session. Next year, online sports betting could happen in the Magnolia State.

Sports betting is not a reality available in 22 states, including eight states in the South. Currently, 45 states have lotteries, including Mississippi. The Mississippi Lottery Commission transferred $8,958,297.15 to the state in net proceeds from ticket sales in November.