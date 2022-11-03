JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the high inflation, many Americans, including Mississippians, are facing economical issues. One of those includes being unable to afford utility bills.

According to Lending Tree, nearly 34% Americans are forced to forge or skip other necessities for their households because of the increase of utilities due to inflation.

They analyzed the U.S Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey data. According to Lending Tree, 43% of households in Mississippi have skipped out on paying for food and medicine in order to pay an energy bill within the past 12 months.

Twenty-four percent of those Mississippians were unable to pay at least one part of their energy bill within the past 12 months, and 20.8 % of households decided to keep their temperatures at unsafe conditions to lower their bill.

Neighbors said they’ve seen their bills steadily increase in recent months.

“The cost of living is already at an all time high especially with housing increasing,” said Hailey Donaldson, a local resident. “The last thing I want to worry about is utilities, but unfortunately I do.”

“It’s just a lot. Sometimes I blame COVID, because before it was all good, you know,” said Nick Richards, a local resident.

Lending Tree said Mississippi is ranked #16 in the United States of percentage of households unable to pay at least a portion of their bill.