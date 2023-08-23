JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2023 Mississippi Second Amendment Weekend (MSAW) will take place from 12:01 a.m. on Friday, August 25 to 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 27. Before you go shopping, make sure you know about these important guidelines first.

The Mississippi Department of Revenue released a guide to let Mississippians know what’s allowed and what’s not allowed during the tax holiday.

The MSAW holiday applies statewide to all consumer purchases of firearms, ammunition and hunting supplies. Hunting supplies includes archery equipment, firearm and archery accessories, hearing protection, holsters, belts and slings. This does not include animals used for hunting.

The holiday applies to each eligible item as long as either title or possession of the item or both is transferred from seller to purchaser. The tax holiday also applies to an eligible item delivered after the MSAW time period if the buyer pays for the item during the MSAW time period. The order must be accepted by the seller for immediate shipment. Eligibility will be lost if the buyer requests or causes delayed shipment of the item. The same will be true for sales made by mail, telephone or the internet.

Noneligible items included with eligible items in the same transaction must be itemized separately and taxed accordingly when purchased. Otherwise, the entire transaction is taxable.

Store discounts and coupons are allowed to reduce the price of an eligible item. Layaway sales of eligible items don’t qualify for the tax holiday.

Here’s what is eligible for the MSAW tax holiday:

Bullets

Gunpowder loaded into the muzzle of a firearm

Shotgun shells

Armguards

Arrows

Arrow resets

Belts designed for hunting

Bows and bow accessories

Bow parts, bow sights, bow string and string accessories

Bow fishing accessories

Choke tubes

Cleaning and refinishing products

Crossbows

Equipment or parts specifically used for repairing archery or firearm equipment

Firearm parts

Hearing protection

Holsters

Quivers

Release

Safety equipment that’s mounted or affixed to a firearm or bow

Scopes and mounts that are mounted to a firearm or bow

Shafts

Shooting bags and pouches

Shooting rest

Shooting tripod, bipod or monopod

Sights

Slings designed for hunting

String wax

Targets

Trap or target throwers

Pistols

Revolvers

Rifles

Shotguns

Hard and soft cases specifically designed for firearms and archery equipment

Suppressor

Learn what’s not eligible for the tax holiday on the Mississippi Department of Revenue’s website.