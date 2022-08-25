JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Mississippi Second Amendment Weekend (MSAW) will take place from 12:01 a.m. on Friday, August 26 to 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 28. Before you go shopping, make sure you know about these important guidelines first.
The Mississippi Department of Revenue released a guide to let Mississippians know what’s allowed and what’s not allowed during the tax holiday.
The MSAW holiday applies statewide to all consumer purchases of firearms, ammunition and hunting supplies. Hunting supplies includes archery equipment, firearm and archery accessories, hearing protection, holsters, belts and slings. This does not include animals used for hunting.
The holiday applies to each eligible item as long as either title or possession of the item or both is transferred from seller to purchaser. The tax holiday also applies to an eligible item delivered after the MSAW time period if the buyer pays for the item during the MSAW time period. The order must be accepted by the seller for immediate shipment. Eligibility will be lost if the buyer requests or causes delayed shipment of the item. The same will be true for sales made by mail, telephone or the internet.
Noneligible items included with eligible items in the same transaction must be itemized separately and
taxed accordingly when purchased. Otherwise, the entire transaction is taxable.
Store discounts and coupons are allowed to reduce the price of an eligible item. Layaway sales of eligible items don’t qualify for the tax holiday.
Here’s what is eligible for the MSAW tax holiday:
- Bullets
- Gunpowder loaded into the muzzle of a firearm
- Shotgun shells
- Armguards
- Arrows
- Arrow resets
- Belts designed for hunting
- Bows and bow accessories
- Bow parts, bow sights, bow string and string accessories
- Bow fishing accessories
- Choke tubes
- Cleaning and refinishing products
- Crossbows
- Equipment or parts specifically used for repairing archery or firearm equipment
- Firearm parts
- Hearing protection
- Holsters
- Quivers
- Release
- Safety equipment that’s mounted or affixed to a firearm or bow
- Scopes and mounts that are mounted to a firearm or bow
- Shafts
- Shooting bags and pouches
- Shooting rest
- Shooting tripod, bipod or monopod
- Sights
- Slings designed for hunting
- String wax
- Targets
- Trap or target throwers
- Pistols
- Revolvers
- Rifles
- Shotguns
- Hard and soft cases specifically designed for firearms and archery equipment
- Suppressor
Learn what’s not eligible for the tax holiday on the Mississippi Department of Revenue’s website.