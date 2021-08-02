Mississippi’s divided soybean crop has good price prospect

Mississippi’s soybean crop is divided into two distinctly different maturity levels caused by widely separate planting dates. These were setting beans July 23, 2021, at Mississippi State University’s R.R. Foil Plant Science Research Center in Oktibbeha County. (Photo by MSU Extension Service/Kevin Hudson)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – According to leaders with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, most soybeans in the state are having a good year to date. Eighty-two percent of the crop appears to be in good or excellent shape halfway through the season.

Prices also look good, with averages above those of recent years. However, Trent Irby, soybean specialist with the Mississippi State University Extension Service, said the state’s soybean scene this year really is a tale of two crops.

“Our full-season acres that weren’t impacted by flooding look really good right now for the most part,” Irby said. “We still have a lot of growing season left, but there are a lot of acres with great yield potential at this point.”

Irby said soybeans were still being planted in places as of mid-July. Most of these crops were replants forced by flooding.

“Several areas around the state received big rain events during June that resulted in substantial flooding,” he explained. “There were also areas impacted days later as rivers and creeks got out and flooded fields.”

Irby estimated most of the state’s soybean crop was planted in a normal window as early as late March through June after wheat harvest. Because of the heavy rains in late June, there are more late-planted soybeans than normal. Some of these fields were not planted until late July, and Irby said planting may continue.

“The most recent report estimated Mississippi at 2.25 million acres of soybeans, but there were a lot of acres impacted by flooding during the time of that estimate,” he said. “Some of those flooded acres will not be replanted at all this year, and other acres originally planted to other crops may end up as soybean acres for the year.”