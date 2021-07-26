Mississippi’s First Lady launches 2nd annual ‘Christmas at the Mansion’ competition

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Mississippi First Lady Elee Reeves launched her second annual “Christmas at the Mansion” competition.

“It is hard to believe a year has passed since we began planning our first ‘Christmas at the Mansion’ competition. After seeing the success of last year’s competition, it was clear we should make this a yearly tradition. The unique and creative ideas from florists and designers throughout Mississippi were incredible, and we cannot wait to see what this Christmas will hold,” said First Lady Elee Reeves. “Our first Christmas in the Mississippi Governor’s Mansion was made even more special by the work we got to do with Scott Reed of Petal Pushers in West Point. We look forward to finding our next ‘Christmas at the Mansion’ decorator and showcasing their work throughout the 2021 Holiday Season.”

The deadline for all submissions is August 31, 2021. Once the winner is selected, their holiday decorations for the Governor’s Mansion must be completed by December 1, 2021. According to Reeves, all proposals must include a plan for take down after the holidays.

If you are interested in featuring your work at the Governor’s Mansion for the holiday season, contact Chief of Staff for First Lady Elee Reeves, Ann Beard, at Ann.Beard@govreeves.ms.gov.