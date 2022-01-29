JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s first 2022 case of West Nile virus has been reported in a Hinds County resident, state health officials said.

The Mississippi State Department of Health disclosed the case on Friday, The Clarion Ledger reported. Typically, West Nile virus season occurs July through October, however, mosquitoes can carry the virus anytime of the year.

The virus can cause flu-like symptoms in people who are bitten by infected mosquitoes, health experts said. It can progress to be more serious, leading to meningitis or encephalitis.

State health officials said residents should avoid mosquito bites by using a recommended mosquito repellent, those with up to 30% DEET; cover arms and legs with long sleeves and pants while outside and remove standing water around your home where mosquitoes can breed.