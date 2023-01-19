JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) released the high school graduation and dropout rates for the 2021-22 school year. Rates are based on students who entered ninth grade for the first time during the 2018-19 school year.

The report reflects the highest statewide graduation rate of 88.9% and a statewide dropout rate of 9%. Among students with disabilities, the graduation rate increased to 67.1%, and the dropout rate was 19.3%.

The statewide graduation rate was 74.5% in 2014 and has increased annually. The statewide dropout rate has decreased from 13.9% in 2014.

The current dropout rate figures reflect a .5% increase from 2020-21 and a .9% increase among students with disabilities.

“I’m proud of Mississippi’s students and educators for reaching another historic graduation rate milestone. The MDE will continue to provide essential services and support for all students to stay in school and graduate to achieve academic and career success,” said Dr. Robert Taylor, state superintendent of education.