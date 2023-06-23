JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As support for the eliminating the grocery tax grows, WJTV 12 News looked at how Mississippi’s grocery tax compares to that of other states in the United States.

General support among Mississippians, as well as Republican and Democratic politicians, exists for the elimination of the grocery tax. Grocery taxes do not exist in 37 states, but Mississippi has the highest in the U.S. at a rate of 7%. Twelve other states have grocery sales taxes ranging from 0.125% to 6%. Based on government and local news website information, the list from highest to lowest is below.

Idaho 6%

The Gem State may have a 6% tax rate, but according to KTVB in Boise, residents are eligible for a state tax credit on the food they purchase. Residents under 65 can claim $120 in exemptions for their groceries, and those over 65 $140 for the 2023 tax year.

Oklahoma 4.5%

According to KTUL in Tulsa, the grocery tax rate remained unchanged this year despite attempts within the Oklahoma legislature to eliminate the grocery sales tax in the 2023 session.

South Dakota 4.5% (to 4.2% in July)

Due to legislation signed in March, the Mount Rushmore state will have its state sales tax decrease to 4.2%. This tax encompasses groceries as well.

Hawaii 4%

According to KGMB in Honolulu, there are similarities between Hawaii and Oklahoma. Legislative efforts to kill the grocery tax failed in the 2023 legislative session.

Tennessee 4% (Upcoming grocery tax holiday in August)

According to WBIR in Knoxville, the state has an upcoming grocery tax holiday from the start of August to the end of October. It was part of the Tennessee Works Tax Act passed in April. Most foods fall under the scope of this law.

Kansas 4%

According to KMUW in Wichita, Kansas’s grocery tax rate is 4% in 2023. Thanks to a bill signed in 2022, the Sunflower State is currently in the process of eliminating the grocery tax. Beforehand, Kansas had the second highest grocery tax in the nation at 6.5 percent. But the law lowered the tax to 4% on January 1. It will drop to 2% next year and will be nonexistent on January 1, 2025.

Alabama 4% (3% in September)

According to AL.com, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed HB479 into law last week. The bill lowers the grocery tax from four to three percent starting on September 1 of this year. According to AL.com, the grocery tax could drop to 2% on September 1, 2024, if Alabama’s Education Trust Fund has grown by 3-1/2% over the previous fiscal year.

Utah 3%

According to the Utah State Tax Commission, the state’s grocery tax is 3%. According to Deseret News, 1.75% -or 58%- of the grocery tax goes to the state, and 1.25 -or 42%- goes to local governments. The Utah legislature passed HB54 in 2023, resulting in $400 million in tax cuts. The bill includes a provision that allows voters to decide if they want a portion of the grocery tax that goes to the state removed. So if Utah votes to reduce the grocery store tax, the grocery tax will be 1.25% starting on January 1, 2025.

Missouri 1.225%

According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, the tax rate has been 1.225% for over two decades. HB1992, which would have eliminated the grocery tax on most food and grocery sales, died in the 2022 legislative session. This information is according to reporting from KYTV in Springfield.

Virginia 1%

According to the Virginia Department of Taxation, the grocery tax rate dropped to 1% on January 1. Before the start of 2023, the Old Dominion’s tax rate was 2.5%. According to WRIC in Richmond, the change comes from the 2022 legislative session.

Illinois 1% (currently 0% due to grocery tax suspension)

According to the Illinois Department of Revenue, a 1-year suspension of their grocery tax began on July 1, 2022. The 1% grocery tax resumes on July 1 of this year. According to WMAQ in Chicago, the grocery tax holiday part of Illinois’ $46.5 billion budget in 2022 was an attempt to provide relief to working families across the state. State officials estimated that the holiday saved Illinois taxpayers over $400 million.

Arkansas 0.125%

According to reporting from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in Little Rock, the grocery tax incrementally decreased from 6% to 3% starting in 2007. By 2011, the grocery tax was at 1.5 percent. In 2013, Act 1450 stipulated that the tax cut on groceries to 0.125% was contingent on Arkansas paying off bond obligations or the state no longer having to pay millions for school desegregation efforts. If, together or separately, the bond and desegregation costs dropped by at least $35 million over six years, the grocery tax cut would also kick in.

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, a federal judge ruled in 2015 that annual payments for state desegregation aid to three Pulaski County school districts would end after the conclusion of the 2017-18 school year.

Arkansas state officials signaled in October 2018 that the 0.125% grocery tax rate would take effect on January 1, 2019. According to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, that tax rate went into effect on January 1, 2019.