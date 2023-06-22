JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The rate of car accidents goes up for the 4th of July in Mississippi, the state with the most roadway deaths per million residents.

These facts stem from research from autoinsurance.com between 2016 and 2020. The report looked at car crashes across 10 holidays; New Year’s, Super Bowl Sunday, St. Patrick’s Day, Cinco De Mayo, Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. Across all 10 holidays, the risk of getting into a car accident is 6% greater in Mississippi compared to a regular day. For the 4th, the risk is 14%.

A major contributing factor is driving under the influence. According to autoinsurance.com, 30% more fatal crashes caused by this risk factor occur on July 4 compared to a regular day. This number is the same for deadly New Year’s Eve/Day crashes.

In Mississippi, the most accident-prone day is Cinco De Mayo. The rate of auto crashes between 2016 and 2020 increased on average by 55% compared to a regular day of the year, more than any other state. Mississippi is also the deadliest state to drive in on a typical day of the year, implying that May 5 in Mississippi is the most dangerous day and place to travel nationwide.

For those who get in a car accident with a Mississippi driver, that driver has a 30 percent chance of not having car insurance. This translates to Mississippi having the largest percentage of uninsured drivers in the U.S.

Despite these numbers, autoinsurace.com has tips on how to stay safe on the road.

Dont drink and drive Don’t rush to the beach or the office Avoid distractions (like cell phones, eating, putting on makeup, a car’s infotainment system, etc. Be more careful when not driving in ideal weather conditions Choose the safest and least congested route on your way to work.

