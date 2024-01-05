JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Recent numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show that Mississippi continues its streak of having the lowest labor force participation rate nationwide.

At 53.8%, Mississippi has the lowest labor force participation rate in the United States. Mississippi’s rate is nine percentage points lower than the current national average of 62.8%. It further exacerbates historical trends that saw Mississippi lag behind the rest of the country in labor force participation rates.

Below are numbers showcasing state and national trends since October 2019:

November 2019 Mississippi: 56.2%, 2nd lowest nationally National: 63.3% Difference: -7.1 percentage points

November 2020 Mississippi: 55%, 2nd lowest National: 61.5% Difference: -6.5 percentage points

November 2021 Mississippi: 55.1%, 2nd lowest National: 61.9% Difference: -6.8 points

November 2022 Mississippi: 54.4%, lowest in U.S. National: 62.1% Difference: -7.7 points

November 2023 Mississippi: 53.8%, lowest in U.S. National: 62.8% Difference: -9 points



In December, the average labor force participation rate nationwide was 62.5%. State averages for December have not yet been released.

The difference between Mississippi’s labor force participation rate and the rest of the country has only grown considerably in recent years. The pandemic lowered labor participation rates nationally. Though the U.S. rate in November was half a percentage point lower compared to November 2019, Mississippi’s rate is 2.4 percentage points lower than at the same point in 2019.

State leaders have agencies have recognized the growing issue of Mississippi’s shrinking labor force. According to State Economist J. Corey Miller, 42,000 workers have left the Mississippi labor force since February 2020. Mississippi’s low labor force participation rate was acknowledged by Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) earlier this week.

In other statistics, Mississippi stands out positively. The November 2023 unemployment rate in the U.S. was 3.7%. The Magnolia State’s rate was 3.3%, unchanged from October. It tied with six other states for the 21st lowest unemployment rate nationally. In November 2019, Mississippi’s 5.6% unemployment rate was the highest nationally.