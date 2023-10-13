COLUMBUS, Miss. (WJTV) – Steel Dynamics, Inc., is beginning to hire workers for the largest economic development project in Mississippi history.

The project, which is a $2.5 billion investment, will create 1,000 jobs in the Golden Triangle Industrial Park with an average salary of almost $100,000.

“I was proud that we could finalize the largest economic development project in Mississippi’s history last year,” said Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.). “This is tremendous economic news for Mississippi, and I look forward to seeing how these good jobs will positively impact the lives of hundreds of Mississippians.”

A hiring event will take place in the Columbus and Starkville region on October 14 and October 15. The open Application Days are 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday October 14 and 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday October 15 at the Communiversity, located at 7003 South Frontage Road in Columbus.

A representative list of what jobs Aluminum Dynamics will be hiring for includes: Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Operations, Metallurgy, Maintenance, Construction, Manufacturing, Shipping, Equipment Operations, and Administration.

Aluminum Dynamics anticipates they will begin production in the summer of 2025.

Last year, Mississippi lawmakers approved nearly $247 million in state incentives for an aluminum plant that could bring 1,000 jobs to the northern part of Mississippi by 2029.

The state incentive package includes $155 million in direct contributions, about $25 million for roads in and around the project site, money to help purchase land and income tax rebates.