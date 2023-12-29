JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Unemployment numbers are out for November from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and there is no change from October in Mississippi.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November remained the same as October’s 3.3% rate. Over the past few months, Mississippi’s unemployment rate has steadily risen from July’s all-time low rate of 3%. Last month’s rate was eight-tenths of a percentage point lower than the 4.1% reported for November 2022.

The nation’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate at 3.7% decreased two-tenths of a percentage point in November. Still, it was one-tenth of a percentage point higher than last November’s rate of 3.6%.

According to survey data from the Mississippi Department of Employment Security, there were 1,166,500 jobs in Mississippi in November 2023. The number of nonfarm jobs decreased by 3,900 over the month and 6,800 over the year. The largest monthly employment decreases were in the trade, the transportation and utilities sector, and the manufacturing sector.

Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) touted the unemployment rate that is not seasonally adjusted on Friday. According to his office, November’s unemployment rate -2.6%- was a historic low.

“I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish together and look forward to keeping the momentum going in 2024,” Reeves said in the press release.

If unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted, the effects of regular or seasonal patterns in employment trends are not adjusted in the employment data. Below are said employment rates for the Jackson Metro area in November.

Yazoo – 2.7%

Warren – 2.8%

Simpson – 2.4%

Rankin – 1.9%

Madison – 2%

Hinds – 2.5%

Copiah – 2.8%

Claiborne – 6.3%