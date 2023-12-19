JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Recent numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show that Mississippi has the lowest labor force participation rate nationwide.

At 53.9%, Mississippi has the lowest labor force participation rate in the United States. Mississippi’s rate is nearly nine percentage points lower than the current national average of 62.8%. It further exacerbates historical trends that saw Mississippi lag behind the rest of the country in labor force participation rates.

Below are numbers showcasing state and national trends since October 2019.

October 2019 Mississippi: 56.2%, 2nd lowest nationally National: 63.3% Difference: -7.1 percentage points



October 2020 Mississippi: 54.9%, 2nd lowest National: 61.7% Difference: -6.8 percentage points



October 2021 Mississippi: 55%, 2nd lowest National: 61.8% Difference: -6.8 percentage points



October 2022 Mississippi: 54.4%, lowest nationally National: 62.2% Difference: -7.8 percentage points



The difference between Mississippi’s labor force participation rate and the rest of the country has only grown considerably in recent years. The pandemic lowered labor participation rates nationally. Though the U.S. rate is half a percentage point lower compared to October 2019, Mississippi’s rate is 2.3 percentage points lower than before the pandemic.

In other statistics, Mississippi stands out positively. The October 2023 unemployment rate in the U.S. was 3.7%. The Magnolia State’s rate was 3.3%, tied with three other states for the 24th lowest unemployment rate nationally. In October 2019, Mississippi’s 5.6% unemployment rate was the highest nationally.