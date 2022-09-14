JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi will soon have electric vehicle (EV) chargers across its highways.

The Biden Administration announced on Wednesday that Mississippi’s EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan has been approved ahead of schedule under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program.

Mississippi’s EV charging plan outlines how the state will grow its emerging charging network of approximately 301 public charging ports, using funding from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

One of the first priorities for the state is to place high powered chargers along the approximately 817 miles of Designated EV Corridors. Officials said about $18.3 million of investment in FY22 and FY23 funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for Mississippi to take steps in building out a convenient, affordable, reliable, and equitable charging network.

“Today, with funding in President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are taking an important step to build a nationwide electric vehicle charging network where finding a charge is as easy as locating a gas station,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “With the first set of approvals we are announcing today, 35 states across the country – with Democratic and Republican governors – will be moving forward to use these funds to install EV chargers at regular, reliable intervals along their highways.”

The Federal Highway Administration reviewed Mississippi’s EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan in coordination with the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation.