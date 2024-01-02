JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Recent U.S. Census data shows that the state’s population has increased slightly over the last year.

WJTV 12 News looked at census data for the state overall and the state’s five largest cities. The data notes decreases in population statewide and in most of its major cities since the 2020 Census.

Population estimates, July 1, 2023

Mississippi: 2,939,690

Population estimates, July 1, 2022

Mississippi: 2,938,928

Population, April 1, 2020, Census

Mississippi: 2,961,279

Change in population since 2020

Mississippi: -21,589 (-0.7%)

Population, April 1, 2010, Census

Mississippi: 2,967,297

Change in population since 2010

Mississippi: -27,607 (-0.9%)

*Population numbers may change slightly as more census data becomes available

The data above showcases population data in Mississippi since 2010. July 2023 population estimates for Mississippi’s major cities (Jackson, Gulfport, Southaven, Biloxi and Hattiesburg) are not yet available.

Since 2020, only Southaven has grown in population (3.1% growth). Excluding the capital city, the other major cities that saw a decrease in population since 2020 closely mirrored the state percentage of overall population loss.

Jackson saw a more than 5% loss in its overall population since 2020. Since 2010, Jackson is the only major city with a decrease in its overall population (18.8%). The number of people who left Jackson since 2010 (27,519) almost equals the number of people who left Mississippi in that same period (27,605).