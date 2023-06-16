JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that Mississippi’s unemployment rate reached another record low in May 2023.

May’s 3.2% unemployment rate marks the third consecutive month that Mississippi set a new record low.

“Mississippi’s unemployment rate is at an all-time low because we’re making record investment in Mississippians and creating thousands of high-paying jobs around the state. Whether it’s in education or economic development, Mississippi is rising up the ranks. Our state is growing stronger every day and we have momentum,” said Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.).

According to the governor, Mississippi finalized a record $6 billion in new economic development in 2022.