JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that Mississippi’s unemployment rate reached another record low in June 2023.

June’s 3.1% unemployment rate marks the fourth consecutive month that Mississippi set a new record low.

“Reaching an all-time low unemployment rate four months in a row is an incredible accomplishment for Mississippi,” said Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.). “It goes to show just how much momentum our state has. Whether it’s education or the economy, Mississippi continues to set records and make history. Our conservative approach to managing Mississippi is working.”

Mississippi was one of only 11 states to see a drop in its unemployment rate in June.