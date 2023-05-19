JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that Mississippi’s unemployment rate reached a new record low in April 2023.

April’s 3.4% unemployment rate marks the second consecutive month that Mississippi set a new record low.

“Reaching a record low unemployment rate in in back-to-back months speaks volumes to Mississippi’s momentum,” said Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.). “Our education system is thriving, jobs are plentiful, and there are more opportunities than ever before. We’re making historic investments in workforce development and infrastructure and are attracting thousands of high-paying jobs to every region of the state. It’s a great day to be a Mississippian.”