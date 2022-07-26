JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) released the June 2022 state and substate unemployment rates for Mississippi.

According to MDES, the state’s unemployment rate for June 2022 was 4.5%, which is up from 3.7% in May 2022. However, the rate is still lower than the June 2021 rate at 7.1%.

The rate is also an improvement from the 2020 numbers. During the coronavirus pandemic, the unemployment rate for Mississippi in June 2020 was 10.1%.

“Mississippi has done it again – our unemployment rate has hit another all-time low! Conservative policies that incentivize working get people back to work… And that’s why I will never stop pushing back on left-wing policies that encourage the opposite,” said Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) on social media.

A full summary of unemployment rates for the state of Mississippi can be found online.