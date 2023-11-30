STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – The extreme drought in Mississippi is expected to significantly reduce the state’s winter wheat crop, but recent rain may help what was planted.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated that, as of November 26, 82% of the state’s wheat had been planted, 71% emerged, and only 50% was in good or excellent condition.

Erick Larson, grain crops agronomist with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, expects the state to have few acres of cropland with planted wheat for the 2024 harvest.

“Mississippi experienced exceptionally dry weather this fall,” Larson said. “We expect rainfall will recharge soil moisture during the winter, but the drought restricted or delayed wheat planting in many cases. Farmers often change intentions when weather conditions present uncertainty and risk.”

In a typical year, Mississippi growers plant about 100,000 acres of wheat for grain production.

The USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Mississippi harvested 95,000 wheat acres this summer, yielding an average of 53 bushels an acre. This year, Larson said growers may plant half of that amount.

“We are running out of time to plant wheat,” Larson said.

Wheat can be planted until about December 10 in north Mississippi and December 15 in south Mississippi.

“It’s a difficult time of the year to try to get field work and planting done,” he said. “It typically rains every seven to 10 days in December, and reduced air temperatures prevent soil from drying out as quickly as usual.”