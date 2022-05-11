JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Main Street Association (MMSA) received legislative funding for the Main Street Community Revitalization Grant program. Leaders said the funds will directly benefit the 48 Designated Main Street Communities in Mississippi.

The Main Street Community Revitalization Grant program will provide $5 million in funds for eligible projects in MMSA Designated Communities. Communities with a population under 25,000 people will each receive $100,000, and communities with over 25,000 people will each receive $125,000.

MMSA Designated Communities include: Aberdeen, Amory, Baldwyn, Batesville, Biloxi, Booneville, Byhalia, Cleveland, Clinton, Columbia, Columbus, Corinth, Crystal Springs, Greenville, Greenwood, Gulfport, Hattiesburg, Hernando, Holly Springs, Indianola, Itawamba County, Kosciusko, Laurel, Leake County, Louisville/Noxapater, Meridian, Moss Point, Natchez, Nettleton, New Albany, Ocean Springs, Okolona, Pascagoula, Pearl, Philadelphia, Picayune, Pontotoc County, Ripley, Saltillo, Senatobia, Starkville, Sumrall, Tunica, Tupelo, Vicksburg, Water Valley, West Point and Woodville.

The MMSA also received additional funding through the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) for statewide support and operations, including implementation of the Main Street Community Revitalization Grant program.