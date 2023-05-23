CLARKSDALE, Miss. — A 15-year-old was fatally shot in Clarksdale, Mississippi on Monday afternoon.

Clarksdale Police said officers responded to a burglary call in the 1200 block of West Second Street at 4:30 Monday. It was at the home of a former Clarksdale Police officer.

When they arrived, they found a male juvenile with a gunshot wound in a neighboring yard. He was later pronounced dead.

The victim’s mother identified the teen as Cornelius McGee.

Cornelius McGee (photo courtesy of family)

She said McGee was seeing the daughter of a man at the address who did not want McGee to see his daughter. The shooting reportedly resulted from McGee being at the residence, but police have not confirmed that.

According to McGee’s mother, her son was shot in the back while fleeing the house and climbing over a neighbor’s fence.

The MBI is handling the investigation and has not released a motive for the shooting.

No arrests have been made, MBI said.

We reached out to Clarksdale Mayor Chuck Espy for a comment. He said there is a town hall meeting Tuesday at 5:30 at the Civic Auditorium.

It was the latest round of violence in the small town. early Sunday, 14 people were shot after an altercation at a concert spilled out onto Delta Avenue.