MORA receives record number of donations in 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency (MORA) announced that 2020 was a record-breaking year for saving and healing lives through organ, eye, and tissue donation.

In total, 284 organs were transplanted—that’s 284 lives saved and families impacted. This impact was made possible by the generosity of 98 organ donors. In addition, a record number of 497 tissues were recovered.

“This record year would not have been possible without the resilience and commitment of our team, Donate Life Community, dedicated healthcare partners, and especially our selfless donor families,” says Kevin Stump, MORA President and CEO. “On behalf of our team and those impacted by donation, MORA expresses its sincerest gratitude to our donor heroes and their families. We hope each donor family finds healing know their loved one lives on.”

To be an organ, eye, and tissue donor, register here.