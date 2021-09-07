More than $3.2M awarded to Mississippi’s Second Congressional District

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded funds through the Rural Business Development Grants Program to the Second Congressional District.
|Recipient/Contact
|Amount
|Purpose
|Mississippi Coding Academies
|$215,000
|This Rural Development investment will be used to fund the expansion of the “TechShare” program, which is a distance-based, remote learning program to teach adult learners in software coding, software/cyber security, and professional development. Mississippi Coding Academies has partnered with Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and Coahoma Community College to expand this program to serve their communities.
|City of Grenada
|$44,988
|This Rural Development investment will be used to assist a small, start-up catering business, Moore Than Enough Catering, located in Grenada, Mississippi, to purchase a portable building and several pieces of commercial kitchen equipment. The portable building will be retrofitted with plumbing, electricity, etc. to allow the operations of the business to function properly and safely.
|City of Grenada
|$8,358
|This Rural Development investment will be to assist a small and emerging business, Real Tyme Tax Service, in purchasing office and computer equipment to allow the expansion of the business. Real Tyme Tax Service is looking to transition from a part-time, seasonal tax service business to a full-time professional tax and accounting services business.
|Delta Regional Authority
|$1,600,000
|This Rural Development investment will be used for technical assistance to 252 counties/parishes in eight Regions. Delta Regional Authority will bring rural community advancement programs to persistent poverty counties.
|Delta Regional Authority
|$1,400,000
|This Rural Development investment will be used for technical assistance to 252 counties/parishes in eight Regions. Delta Regional Authority will bring rural community advancement programs to persistent poverty counties.