More than $40,000 awarded to Mississippi’s Second Congressional District

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, U.S. Representative Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) announced The United States Department of Agriculture has awarded funds through the Economic Impact Initiative Grants Program to the Second Congressional District.

Recipient/ContactAmountPurpose
CLARKSDALE MUNICIPAL SCHOOL DISTRICT/Dr. Joe Nelson, Superintendent (662) 627-8500$12,200This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase a new vehicle for Clarksdale Municipal School District. The new vehicle will be used as a means of transportation to travel between campus grounds.
GRENADA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS/Michael Lott, President(662) 226-1821$28,200This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase an ATV with firefighting equipment to assist in emergency situations.

