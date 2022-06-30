PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WJTV) – A foundation paid off the mortgage on the home of a Pascagoula fire captain who died of cancer in 2021.

Fire Captain Jacob Latch died of occupational cancer on October 12, 2021. He is remembered by his wife, Katie, and his three children.

The Tunnel to Towers Fallen First Responder Home Program pays off the mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty with young children.

The foundation has paid off the mortgages on 22 homes belonging to fallen first responders in 16 states, including Captain Latch’s.

Mississippians can support the foundation by participating in the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Climb that will be held in Biloxi on September 10. It will include a special tribute to Captain Latch.