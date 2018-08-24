State

Morton man dies after crash in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss.(WJTV) - Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man dead. 

Officials say Thursday around 9:30 p.m., they were notified of a crash involving one vehicle on US-49, north of Mt. Olive. 

Preliminary reports show a Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling northbound when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned. 

The driver, identified as Oscar N. White of Morton, was ejected from the car and died from his injuries. 

This crash continues to be an ongoing investigation and more information will follow pending the autopsy report. 

