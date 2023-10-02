MOSS POINT, Miss. (WJTV) – Moss Point police are investigating after an 18-year-old suspect was killed during an attempted home invasion.

The incident happened on Thursday, September 21 in the 6200 block of Elder Ferry Road.

According to investigators, the homeowner stated he discovered two armed suspects under his carport. As he retreated into the home, the men attempted to break into the home.

During the attempted home invasion, police said the homeowner and the suspects exchanged gunfire. The two suspects ran away into neighboring yards.

On September 22, Moss Point police responded to the area around 11:00 a.m. after a resident discovered a deceased man in her back yard. Police determined the man, 18-year-old Jayrell Cox, of Moss Point, was one of the suspects and had been shot during the attempted home invasion.

Moss Point police said the case will be presented to a Jackson County Grand Jury.