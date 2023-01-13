Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Mississippi using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Dec. 24 to Jan. 6. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 11 count sites in Mississippi. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.

Project FeederWatch, a citizen science project where participants collect data on birds at their feeders, was founded in Ontario by Erica Dunn and the Long Point Bird Observatory in 1976. The project partnered with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology after 10 years to scale the project across the U.S. and Canada and now has over 20,000 participants.

The data Project FeederWatch collects is used by scientists to understand trends in bird populations. If you would like to participate as a FeederWatcher you can learn more about the project here.

Read on to see which birds are most commonly seen in your state.

#39. Yellow-bellied Sapsucker (tie)

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 9%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. North Carolina: 18%

— #1. Oklahoma: 18%

— #3. Georgia: 15%

— #4. Virginia: 14%

— #5. Tennessee: 13%

#39. Red-tailed Hawk (tie)

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 9%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 20%

— #2. Mississippi: 9%

— #3. Tennessee: 6%

— #3. Connecticut: 6%

— #3. Massachusetts: 6%

#39. Red-headed Woodpecker (tie)

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 9%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Iowa: 9%

— #1. Mississippi: 9%

— #3. Kentucky: 6%

— #4. Tennessee: 5%

— #4. Kansas: 5%

#39. Cooper’s Hawk

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 9%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 33%

— #2. Arizona: 24%

— #3. Kentucky: 21%

— #4. New Jersey: 20%

— #5. Illinois: 17%

#38. Gray Catbird

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 9%

– Average group size: 1.14

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Florida: 25%

— #2. Mississippi: 9%

— #3. South Carolina: 4%

— #4. North Carolina: 2%

#37. Red-breasted Nuthatch

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 9%

– Average group size: 1.31

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Maine: 71%

— #2. Alaska: 61%

— #3. Washington: 50%

— #4. Wisconsin: 48%

— #4. Michigan: 48%

#36. White-winged Dove

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 9%

– Average group size: 1.42

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Texas: 65%

— #2. New Mexico: 42%

— #3. Louisiana: 27%

— #4. Oklahoma: 15%

— #4. Arizona: 15%

#35. Brown-headed Nuthatch

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 9%

– Average group size: 1.67

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 55%

— #2. North Carolina: 39%

— #3. South Carolina: 25%

— #4. Alabama: 13%

— #5. Mississippi: 9%

#34. Brown-headed Cowbird

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 9%

– Average group size: 2.13

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Alabama: 23%

— #2. Ohio: 15%

— #3. Tennessee: 14%

— #3. Florida: 14%

— #3. Delaware: 14%

#33. Cedar Waxwing

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 9%

– Average group size: 13.35

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Texas: 16%

— #2. Mississippi: 9%

— #2. Idaho: 9%

— #4. South Carolina: 8%

— #5. North Carolina: 7%

#30. Orange-crowned Warbler (tie)

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 18%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Texas: 28%

— #2. Mississippi: 18%

— #3. Nevada: 13%

— #4. Louisiana: 9%

— #5. California: 8%

#30. Northern Flicker (tie)

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 18%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Montana: 72%

— #2. Colorado: 67%

— #3. Washington: 65%

— #4. Oregon: 62%

— #5. Nevada: 53%

#30. Hairy Woodpecker

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 18%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Vermont: 72%

— #2. Maine: 69%

— #3. New Hampshire: 63%

— #4. Minnesota: 62%

— #5. Connecticut: 61%

#29. White-breasted Nuthatch

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 18%

– Average group size: 1.15

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Maine: 87%

— #2. West Virginia: 85%

— #3. Connecticut: 84%

— #3. Vermont: 84%

— #5. Massachusetts: 83%

#27. Song Sparrow (tie)

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 18%

– Average group size: 1.17

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington: 57%

— #2. Kentucky: 54%

— #3. Oregon: 49%

— #4. West Virginia: 38%

— #4. Pennsylvania: 38%

#27. Eastern Towhee

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 18%

– Average group size: 1.17

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Tennessee: 37%

— #2. North Carolina: 34%

— #3. Georgia: 32%

— #4. Alabama: 25%

— #5. Mississippi: 18%

#26. White-crowned Sparrow

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 18%

– Average group size: 1.28

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 73%

— #2. California: 69%

— #3. Arizona: 59%

— #4. New Mexico: 31%

— #5. Washington: 20%

#25. Pine Warbler

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 18%

– Average group size: 1.32

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 62%

— #2. South Carolina: 54%

— #3. North Carolina: 45%

— #4. Alabama: 35%

— #5. Florida: 33%

#24. American Crow

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 18%

– Average group size: 2.78

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oklahoma: 44%

— #2. Maine: 42%

— #2. Arkansas: 42%

— #4. Minnesota: 38%

— #5. Virginia: 32%

#23. American Robin

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 18%

– Average group size: 3.63

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 47%

— #2. Tennessee: 41%

— #2. North Carolina: 41%

— #4. Washington: 39%

— #4. New Mexico: 39%

#22. Eurasian Collared-Dove

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 18%

– Average group size: 4.24

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Wyoming: 65%

— #1. South Dakota: 65%

— #3. Utah: 63%

— #4. Idaho: 55%

— #5. Colorado: 48%

#21. Purple Finch

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 27%

– Average group size: 1.8

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Mississippi: 27%

— #2. Arkansas: 25%

— #2. Georgia: 25%

— #4. Missouri: 23%

— #5. North Carolina: 22%

#20. Yellow-rumped Warbler

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 27%

– Average group size: 2.29

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 60%

— #2. Georgia: 58%

— #3. South Carolina: 55%

— #4. North Carolina: 46%

— #5. Florida: 45%

#19. House Sparrow

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 27%

– Average group size: 5.74

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Iowa: 91%

— #2. Illinois: 87%

— #2. Nebraska: 87%

— #4. Indiana: 80%

— #5. Ohio: 79%

#18. Red-winged Blackbird

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 27%

– Average group size: 8.48

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oklahoma: 35%

— #2. Mississippi: 27%

— #3. Colorado: 23%

— #4. Texas: 20%

— #5. Utah: 19%

#17. Ruby-crowned Kinglet

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 36%

– Average group size: 1.16

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 47%

— #2. South Carolina: 37%

— #3. Mississippi: 36%

— #4. Alabama: 33%

— #5. North Carolina: 32%

#16. Brown Thrasher

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 45%

– Average group size: 1.05

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Mississippi: 45%

— #2. Georgia: 38%

— #3. South Carolina: 31%

— #4. Alabama: 30%

— #5. North Carolina: 26%

#15. White-throated Sparrow

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 45%

– Average group size: 3.87

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 79%

— #2. Maryland: 74%

— #3. New Jersey: 70%

— #4. Virginia: 68%

— #5. Delaware: 67%

#14. Eastern Bluebird

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 55%

– Average group size: 2.14

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 67%

— #2. North Carolina: 63%

— #3. South Carolina: 60%

— #4. Mississippi: 55%

— #5. Virginia: 50%

#13. Chipping Sparrow

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 55%

– Average group size: 6.54

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 58%

— #2. Mississippi: 55%

— #2. South Carolina: 55%

— #4. North Carolina: 34%

— #5. Alabama: 33%

#12. Red-bellied Woodpecker

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 64%

– Average group size: 1.06

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 87%

— #2. Ohio: 81%

— #3. Connecticut: 80%

— #4. Kentucky: 79%

— #5. Indiana: 78%

#10. Northern Mockingbird (tie)

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 64%

– Average group size: 1.18

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Mississippi: 64%

— #2. South Carolina: 57%

— #3. Alabama: 53%

— #4. Georgia: 49%

— #5. Tennessee: 46%

#10. Downy Woodpecker

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 64%

– Average group size: 1.18

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 92%

— #2. Connecticut: 91%

— #2. Minnesota: 91%

— #4. Massachusetts: 90%

— #5. Iowa: 88%

#9. Carolina Wren

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 64%

– Average group size: 1.5

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. North Carolina: 84%

— #1. South Carolina: 84%

— #3. Georgia: 81%

— #4. Alabama: 80%

— #5. Virginia: 79%

#8. Blue Jay

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 64%

– Average group size: 2.03

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nebraska: 87%

— #2. Indiana: 83%

— #3. Ohio: 82%

— #4. Iowa: 81%

— #5. New Jersey: 80%

#7. Dark-eyed Junco

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 64%

– Average group size: 2.39

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nebraska: 97%

— #2. Washington: 95%

— #2. Oregon: 95%

— #4. Missouri: 92%

— #4. Delaware: 92%

#6. House Finch

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 64%

– Average group size: 3.27

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arizona: 91%

— #2. Kentucky: 87%

— #3. Colorado: 86%

— #3. New Mexico: 86%

— #3. Indiana: 86%

#5. American Goldfinch

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 64%

– Average group size: 4.18

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oklahoma: 79%

— #2. Missouri: 76%

— #3. Wisconsin: 75%

— #3. Arkansas: 75%

— #5. Maine: 74%

#4. Tufted Titmouse

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 82%

– Average group size: 1.6

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 100%

— #2. Connecticut: 92%

— #3. North Carolina: 90%

— #3. Georgia: 90%

— #5. Massachusetts: 89%

#3. Carolina Chickadee

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 82%

– Average group size: 1.85

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 96%

— #2. Alabama: 93%

— #3. South Carolina: 92%

— #4. Oklahoma: 85%

— #4. Georgia: 85%

#2. Mourning Dove

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 82%

– Average group size: 3.27

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 87%

— #1. Kentucky: 87%

— #3. New Jersey: 86%

— #4. Mississippi: 82%

— #4. Indiana: 82%

#1. Northern Cardinal

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 91%

– Average group size: 3.52

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Kentucky: 100%

— #2. Arkansas: 96%

— #2. Missouri: 96%

— #4. Maryland: 94%

— #5. Tennessee: 93%