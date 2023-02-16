Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 00s in Mississippi using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Mississippi from 2000 to 2009.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

Canva

#50. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 643

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 547 (#61 most common name, -14.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 178,788

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#49. Jason

Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning “healer”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 651

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 362 (#98 most common name, -44.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #49

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 88,538

rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock

#48. Brayden

Brayden is a name of Irish origin meaning “brave”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 667

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,053 (#14 most common name, +57.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #81

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 50,312

Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#47. Ashton

Ashton is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree town”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 697

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 694 (#48 most common name, -0.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #121

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 32,358

wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

#46. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 709

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 457 (#78 (tie) most common name, -35.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 173,208

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#45. Gavin

Gavin is a name of Celtic origin meaning “white hawk”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 723

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 425 (#85 most common name, -41.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #50

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 88,422

Ramona Heim // Shutterstock

#44. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 762

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 717 (#46 most common name, -5.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,797

Canva

#43. Timothy

Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 764

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 419 (#86 most common name, -45.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #78

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 52,433

Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#42. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 764

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 677 (#50 most common name, -11.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 137,246

Gorynvd // Shutterstock

#41. Hayden

Hayden is a name of English origin meaning “fire”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 869

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 529 (#65 most common name, -39.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #83

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 50,009

Canva

#40. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 880

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,690 (#4 most common name, +92.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #46

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,477

Canva

#39. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 907

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 450 (#83 most common name, -50.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,810

DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock

#38. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 976

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 952 (#18 most common name, -2.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #42

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,474

yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#37. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,028

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 758 (#39 most common name, -26.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #37

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 102,075

Capable97 // Shutterstock

#36. Jeremiah

Jeremiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “appointed by God”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,032

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 915 (#20 most common name, -11.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #74

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 55,605

Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#35. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,037

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 600 (#55 (tie) most common name, -42.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203,785

Fotonium // Shutterstock

#34. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,044

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 870 (#27 most common name, -16.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,014

Canva

#33. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “thankful”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,046

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,323 (#8 most common name, +26.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #48

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 88,546

Canva

#32. Zachary

Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,064

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 327 (#110 most common name, -69.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,737

Adrie Molco // Shutterstock

#31. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,073

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 544 (#62 most common name, -49.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 140,093

Serenko Natalia // Shutterstock

#30. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,083

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 583 (#57 most common name, -46.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 191,874

BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#29. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,102

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,459 (#6 most common name, +32.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 143,446

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#28. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,135

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 844 (#29 most common name, -25.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 138,500

MIA Studio // Shutterstock

#27. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,143

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 601 (#54 most common name, -47.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 144,787

Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock

#26. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,163

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 821 (#31 most common name, -29.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #55

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 75,320

Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock

#25. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,173

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 378 (#96 most common name, -67.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 177,582

Canva

#24. Justin

Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,203

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 508 (#68 (tie) most common name, -57.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 122,962

Canva

#23. Landon

Landon is a name of English origin meaning “long hill”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,263

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 999 (#16 most common name, -20.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #70

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 61,055

Canva

#22. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,279

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,585 (#5 most common name, +23.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,360

Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#21. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,289

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 803 (#33 most common name, -37.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 179,935

Katrina Elena // Shutterstock

#20. Hunter

Hunter is a name of English origin meaning “one who hunts”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,306

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 760 (#38 most common name, -41.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #41

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,819

Canva

#19. Brandon

Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,323

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 508 (#68 (tie) most common name, -61.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 142,964

noBorders – Brayden Howie // Shutterstock

#18. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,355

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 752 (#40 most common name, -44.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 202,485

Canva

#17. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,361

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 816 (#32 most common name, -40.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #36

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 106,624

Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#16. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,422

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 983 (#17 most common name, -30.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 142,384

Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#15. Austin

Austin is a name of English origin meaning “magnificent”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,423

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 600 (#55 (tie) most common name, -57.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #32

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 112,735

Irisska // Shutterstock

#14. Jordan

Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,458

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 885 (#22 most common name, -39.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #38

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 101,149

Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock

#13. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “faithful”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,473

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 847 (#28 most common name, -42.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #35

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,057

Canva

#12. Cameron

Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “crooked river”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,592

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 879 (#24 most common name, -44.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #39

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,871

Canva

#11. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,626

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 918 (#19 most common name, -43.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,793

Canva

#10. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,657

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 767 (#37 most common name, -53.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 221,556

Falcona // Shutterstock

#9. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,855

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,071 (#13 most common name, -42.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 201,795

Canva

#8. Tyler

Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,874

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 770 (#36 most common name, -58.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 165,548

Shutterstock

#7. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,267

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,176 (#10 most common name, -48.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 250,610

My Good Images // Shutterstock

#6. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,289

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,087 (#12 most common name, -52.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 273,911

Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#5. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,391

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,113 (#11 most common name, -53.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 231,972

Canva

#4. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,405

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,831 (#3 most common name, -23.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 160,966

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#3. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,614

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,207 (#9 most common name, -53.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203,321

Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#2. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,800

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,860 (#2 most common name, -33.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 163,127

burlakova_anna // Shutterstock

#1. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,246

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,200 (#1 most common name, -32.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,328