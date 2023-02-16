Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 00s in Mississippi using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Mississippi from 2000 to 2009.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
#50. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 643
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 547 (#61 most common name, -14.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 178,788
#49. Jason
Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning “healer”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 651
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 362 (#98 most common name, -44.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #49
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 88,538
#48. Brayden
Brayden is a name of Irish origin meaning “brave”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 667
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,053 (#14 most common name, +57.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #81
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 50,312
#47. Ashton
Ashton is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree town”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 697
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 694 (#48 most common name, -0.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #121
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 32,358
#46. Ryan
Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 709
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 457 (#78 (tie) most common name, -35.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 173,208
#45. Gavin
Gavin is a name of Celtic origin meaning “white hawk”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 723
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 425 (#85 most common name, -41.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #50
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 88,422
#44. Gabriel
Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 762
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 717 (#46 most common name, -5.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,797
#43. Timothy
Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 764
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 419 (#86 most common name, -45.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #78
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 52,433
#42. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 764
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 677 (#50 most common name, -11.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 137,246
#41. Hayden
Hayden is a name of English origin meaning “fire”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 869
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 529 (#65 most common name, -39.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #83
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 50,009
#40. Mason
Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 880
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,690 (#4 most common name, +92.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #46
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,477
#39. Nathan
Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 907
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 450 (#83 most common name, -50.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,810
#38. Jackson
Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 976
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 952 (#18 most common name, -2.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #42
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,474
#37. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,028
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 758 (#39 most common name, -26.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #37
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 102,075
#36. Jeremiah
Jeremiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “appointed by God”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,032
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 915 (#20 most common name, -11.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #74
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 55,605
#35. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,037
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 600 (#55 (tie) most common name, -42.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203,785
#34. Logan
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,044
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 870 (#27 most common name, -16.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,014
#33. Jayden
Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “thankful”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,046
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,323 (#8 most common name, +26.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #48
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 88,546
#32. Zachary
Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,064
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 327 (#110 most common name, -69.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,737
#31. Dylan
Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,073
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 544 (#62 most common name, -49.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 140,093
#30. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,083
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 583 (#57 most common name, -46.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 191,874
#29. Noah
Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,102
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,459 (#6 most common name, +32.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 143,446
#28. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,135
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 844 (#29 most common name, -25.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 138,500
#27. Jonathan
Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,143
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 601 (#54 most common name, -47.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 144,787
#26. Charles
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,163
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 821 (#31 most common name, -29.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #55
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 75,320
#25. Nicholas
Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,173
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 378 (#96 most common name, -67.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 177,582
#24. Justin
Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,203
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 508 (#68 (tie) most common name, -57.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 122,962
#23. Landon
Landon is a name of English origin meaning “long hill”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,263
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 999 (#16 most common name, -20.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #70
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 61,055
#22. Elijah
Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,279
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,585 (#5 most common name, +23.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,360
#21. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,289
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 803 (#33 most common name, -37.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 179,935
#20. Hunter
Hunter is a name of English origin meaning “one who hunts”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,306
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 760 (#38 most common name, -41.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #41
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,819
#19. Brandon
Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,323
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 508 (#68 (tie) most common name, -61.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 142,964
#18. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,355
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 752 (#40 most common name, -44.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 202,485
#17. Robert
Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,361
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 816 (#32 most common name, -40.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #36
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 106,624
#16. Christian
Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,422
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 983 (#17 most common name, -30.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 142,384
#15. Austin
Austin is a name of English origin meaning “magnificent”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,423
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 600 (#55 (tie) most common name, -57.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 112,735
#14. Jordan
Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,458
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 885 (#22 most common name, -39.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #38
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 101,149
#13. Caleb
Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “faithful”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,473
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 847 (#28 most common name, -42.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,057
#12. Cameron
Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “crooked river”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,592
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 879 (#24 most common name, -44.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #39
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,871
#11. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,626
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 918 (#19 most common name, -43.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,793
#10. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,657
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 767 (#37 most common name, -53.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 221,556
#9. Ethan
Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,855
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,071 (#13 most common name, -42.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 201,795
#8. Tyler
Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,874
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 770 (#36 most common name, -58.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 165,548
#7. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,267
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,176 (#10 most common name, -48.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 250,610
#6. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,289
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,087 (#12 most common name, -52.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 273,911
#5. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,391
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,113 (#11 most common name, -53.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 231,972
#4. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,405
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,831 (#3 most common name, -23.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 160,966
#3. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,614
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,207 (#9 most common name, -53.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203,321
#2. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,800
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,860 (#2 most common name, -33.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 163,127
#1. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,246
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,200 (#1 most common name, -32.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,328