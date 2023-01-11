Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 90s in Mississippi using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

#50. Jason

Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning “healer”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 669

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 362 (#98 most common name, -45.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #44

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,706

#49. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 676

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 547 (#61 most common name, -19.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 183,922

#48. Devin

Devin is a name of Irish origin meaning “poet”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 689

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 166 (#204 most common name, -75.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #67

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 55,060

#47. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 708

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 450 (#83 most common name, -36.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #38

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,309

#46. Corey

Corey is a name of Irish origin meaning “round hill”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 710

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 162 (#207 most common name, -77.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #74

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 50,175

#45. Marcus

Marcus is a name of Latin origin meaning “God of war”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 729

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 333 (#105 most common name, -54.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #78

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 46,452

#44. Stephen

Stephen is a name of Greek origin meaning “wreath, crown”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 778

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 163 (#206 most common name, -79.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #48

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 75,141

#43. Kenneth

Kenneth is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “handsome”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 800

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 293 (#124 most common name, -63.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #64

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 58,237

#42. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “faithful”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 850

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 847 (#28 most common name, -0.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #55

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 66,262

#41. Kevin

Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 863

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 275 (#130 most common name, -68.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 165,195

#40. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 874

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 983 (#17 most common name, +12.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #32

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 126,036

#39. Cameron

Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “crooked river”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 886

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 879 (#24 most common name, -0.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #45

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 81,128

#38. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 900

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 544 (#62 most common name, -39.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 122,062

#37. Eric

Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 903

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 256 (#139 (tie) most common name, -71.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 135,220

#36. Patrick

Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning “nobleman”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 923

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 231 (#154 (tie) most common name, -75.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #41

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 92,920

#35. Richard

Richard is a name of German origin meaning “dominant ruler”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 945

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 260 (#137 most common name, -72.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #40

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 94,861

#34. Dustin

Dustin is a name of Norse origin meaning “brave warrior”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 961

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 89 (#335 (tie) most common name, -90.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #65

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 56,749

#33. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 966

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 677 (#50 most common name, -29.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 133,912

#32. Aaron

Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,039

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 389 (#92 most common name, -62.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #31

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 128,355

#31. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,053

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 844 (#29 most common name, -19.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 125,562

#30. Steven

Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,102

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 258 (#138 most common name, -76.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #35

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 121,095

#29. Hunter

Hunter is a name of English origin meaning “one who hunts”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,146

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 760 (#38 most common name, -33.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #58

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 60,470

#28. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,178

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 457 (#78 (tie) most common name, -61.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 241,206

#27. Jordan

Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,182

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 885 (#22 most common name, -25.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 144,733

#26. Timothy

Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,248

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 419 (#86 most common name, -66.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #37

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,748

#25. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,425

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 583 (#57 most common name, -59.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 216,192

#24. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,435

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 758 (#39 most common name, -47.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,603

#23. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,443

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 600 (#55 (tie) most common name, -58.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,291

#22. Jeremy

Jeremy is a name of English origin meaning “appointed by God”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,466

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 335 (#103 most common name, -77.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #46

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 77,787

#21. Cody

Cody is a name of English origin meaning “helpful”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,525

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 153 (#215 most common name, -90.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,472

#20. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,552

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 378 (#96 most common name, -75.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 275,308

#19. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,643

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 821 (#31 most common name, -50.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #42

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 92,415

#18. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,655

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 752 (#40 most common name, -54.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,884

#17. Zachary

Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,877

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 327 (#110 most common name, -82.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 225,268

#16. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,923

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 803 (#33 most common name, -58.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 253,651

#15. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,942

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 601 (#54 most common name, -69.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 197,464

#14. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,077

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 918 (#19 most common name, -55.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 260,696

#13. Tyler

Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,115

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 770 (#36 most common name, -63.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 262,292

#12. Austin

Austin is a name of English origin meaning “magnificent”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,215

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 600 (#55 (tie) most common name, -72.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,120

#11. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,289

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,087 (#12 most common name, -52.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 298,377

#10. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,354

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 767 (#37 most common name, -67.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 351,639

#9. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,479

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 816 (#32 most common name, -67.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 205,430

#8. Brandon

Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,691

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 508 (#68 (tie) most common name, -81.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 259,398

#7. Justin

Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,814

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 508 (#68 (tie) most common name, -81.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 220,108

#6. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,887

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,831 (#3 most common name, -36.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 240,101

#5. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,585

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,176 (#10 most common name, -67.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 462,360

#4. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,686

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,113 (#11 most common name, -69.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 329,139

#3. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,849

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,200 (#1 most common name, -42.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 217,802

#2. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,074

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,860 (#2 most common name, -54.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 244,926

#1. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,216

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,207 (#9 most common name, -71.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 360,231

