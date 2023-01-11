Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 90s in Mississippi using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys in Mississippi
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#50. Jason
Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning “healer”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 669
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 362 (#98 most common name, -45.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #44
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,706
Canva
#49. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 676
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 547 (#61 most common name, -19.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 183,922
Canva
#48. Devin
Devin is a name of Irish origin meaning “poet”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 689
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 166 (#204 most common name, -75.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #67
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 55,060
Canva
#47. Nathan
Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 708
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 450 (#83 most common name, -36.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #38
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,309
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#46. Corey
Corey is a name of Irish origin meaning “round hill”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 710
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 162 (#207 most common name, -77.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #74
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 50,175
You may also like: See how low property taxes in Mississippi are
Canva
#45. Marcus
Marcus is a name of Latin origin meaning “God of war”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 729
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 333 (#105 most common name, -54.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #78
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 46,452
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock
#44. Stephen
Stephen is a name of Greek origin meaning “wreath, crown”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 778
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 163 (#206 most common name, -79.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #48
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 75,141
Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock
#43. Kenneth
Kenneth is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “handsome”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 800
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 293 (#124 most common name, -63.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #64
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 58,237
Falcona // Shutterstock
#42. Caleb
Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “faithful”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 850
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 847 (#28 most common name, -0.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #55
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 66,262
MIA Studio // Shutterstock
#41. Kevin
Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 863
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 275 (#130 most common name, -68.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 165,195
You may also like: Mississippi is the #4 state with the most people living near toxic release facilities
Canva
#40. Christian
Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 874
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 983 (#17 most common name, +12.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 126,036
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#39. Cameron
Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “crooked river”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 886
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 879 (#24 most common name, -0.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #45
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 81,128
yifanjrb // Shutterstock
#38. Dylan
Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 900
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 544 (#62 most common name, -39.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 122,062
Canva
#37. Eric
Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 903
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 256 (#139 (tie) most common name, -71.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 135,220
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock
#36. Patrick
Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning “nobleman”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 923
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 231 (#154 (tie) most common name, -75.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #41
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 92,920
You may also like: Counties in Mississippi where people spend most of their paycheck on housing
Flashon // Shutterstock
#35. Richard
Richard is a name of German origin meaning “dominant ruler”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 945
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 260 (#137 most common name, -72.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 94,861
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#34. Dustin
Dustin is a name of Norse origin meaning “brave warrior”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 961
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 89 (#335 (tie) most common name, -90.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #65
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 56,749
Canva
#33. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 966
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 677 (#50 most common name, -29.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 133,912
Canva
#32. Aaron
Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,039
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 389 (#92 most common name, -62.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #31
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 128,355
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#31. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,053
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 844 (#29 most common name, -19.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 125,562
You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Mississippi
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#30. Steven
Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,102
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 258 (#138 most common name, -76.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 121,095
Canva
#29. Hunter
Hunter is a name of English origin meaning “one who hunts”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,146
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 760 (#38 most common name, -33.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #58
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 60,470
Gorynvd // Shutterstock
#28. Ryan
Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,178
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 457 (#78 (tie) most common name, -61.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 241,206
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock
#27. Jordan
Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,182
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 885 (#22 most common name, -25.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 144,733
Canva
#26. Timothy
Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,248
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 419 (#86 most common name, -66.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #37
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,748
You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in Mississippi
Canva
#25. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,425
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 583 (#57 most common name, -59.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 216,192
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#24. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,435
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 758 (#39 most common name, -47.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,603
Ramona Heim // Shutterstock
#23. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,443
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 600 (#55 (tie) most common name, -58.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,291
Canva
#22. Jeremy
Jeremy is a name of English origin meaning “appointed by God”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,466
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 335 (#103 most common name, -77.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #46
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 77,787
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#21. Cody
Cody is a name of English origin meaning “helpful”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,525
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 153 (#215 most common name, -90.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,472
You may also like: Best school districts in Mississippi
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#20. Nicholas
Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,552
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 378 (#96 most common name, -75.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 275,308
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#19. Charles
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,643
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 821 (#31 most common name, -50.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #42
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 92,415
Serenko Natalia // Shutterstock
#18. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,655
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 752 (#40 most common name, -54.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,884
Mallmo // Shutterstock
#17. Zachary
Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,877
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 327 (#110 most common name, -82.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 225,268
Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock
#16. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,923
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 803 (#33 most common name, -58.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 253,651
You may also like: Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Mississippi
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#15. Jonathan
Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,942
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 601 (#54 most common name, -69.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 197,464
Canva
#14. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,077
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 918 (#19 most common name, -55.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 260,696
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#13. Tyler
Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,115
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 770 (#36 most common name, -63.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 262,292
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock
#12. Austin
Austin is a name of English origin meaning “magnificent”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,215
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 600 (#55 (tie) most common name, -72.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,120
noBorders – Brayden Howie // Shutterstock
#11. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,289
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,087 (#12 most common name, -52.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 298,377
You may also like: Most diverse counties in Mississippi
Canva
#10. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,354
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 767 (#37 most common name, -67.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 351,639
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock
#9. Robert
Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,479
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 816 (#32 most common name, -67.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 205,430
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock
#8. Brandon
Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,691
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 508 (#68 (tie) most common name, -81.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 259,398
Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock
#7. Justin
Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,814
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 508 (#68 (tie) most common name, -81.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 220,108
Canva
#6. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,887
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,831 (#3 most common name, -36.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 240,101
You may also like: Mississippi is the #4 state with the most people living near toxic release facilities
morrowlight // Shutterstock
#5. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,585
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,176 (#10 most common name, -67.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 462,360
Irisska // Shutterstock
#4. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,686
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,113 (#11 most common name, -69.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 329,139
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock
#3. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,849
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,200 (#1 most common name, -42.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 217,802
Tatiana Dyuvbanova // Shutterstock
#2. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,074
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,860 (#2 most common name, -54.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 244,926
Canva
#1. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,216
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,207 (#9 most common name, -71.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 360,231
You may also like: Highest-rated museums in Mississippi