Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in Mississippi using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Mississippi from 2000 to 2009.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
#50. Sydney
Sydney is a name of English origin meaning “wide meadow”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 483
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 195 (#137 (tie) most common name, -59.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 76,431
#49. Mackenzie
Mackenzie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “son of the bright one”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 484
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 311 (#74 most common name, -35.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #48
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 54,538
#48. Ella
Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 485
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 815 (#12 most common name, +68.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 67,442
#47. Angel
Angel is a name of Greek origin meaning “messenger of God”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 493
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 217 (#122 most common name, -56.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #126
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 25,333
#46. Bailey
Bailey is a name of English origin meaning “law enforcer”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 506
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 386 (#56 (tie) most common name, -23.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #87
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 36,819
#45. Brooklyn
Brooklyn is a name derived from Dutch word Breukelen, meaning “broken land”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 512
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 976 (#7 most common name, +90.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #88
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 36,733
#44. Breanna
Breanna is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “prestigious”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 519
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 90 (#321 most common name, -82.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #115
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 27,901
#43. Jayla
Jayla is a name of Greek origin meaning “to heal”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 521
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 251 (#104 (tie) most common name, -51.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #156
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 20,521
#42. Jordan
Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 523
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 132 (#219 most common name, -74.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #73
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 43,143
#41. Amber
Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning “ambergris”, a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 524
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 86 (#339 most common name, -83.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #90
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 36,149
#40. Jessica
Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 527
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 85 (#343 most common name, -83.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,630
#39. Samantha
Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 530
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 191 (#143 most common name, -64.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,281
#38. Natalie
Natalie is a name of French origin meaning “birthday of the Lord”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 538
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 434 (#49 most common name, -19.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,076
#37. Gabrielle
Gabrielle is a name of French origin meaning “God is my strength”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 540
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 278 (#92 most common name, -48.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #61
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 47,000
#36. Shelby
Shelby is a name of Norse origin meaning “willow”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 544
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 184 (#148 (tie) most common name, -66.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #104
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 31,247
#35. Victoria
Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 593
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 267 (#98 most common name, -55.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 84,924
#34. Hailey
Hailey is a name of English origin meaning “hay’s meadow”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 611
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 284 (#89 most common name, -53.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 81,963
#33. Katelyn
Katelyn is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 621
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 224 (#119 most common name, -63.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #59
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 47,809
#32. Trinity
Trinity is a name of Latin origin meaning “triad”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 632
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 507 (#37 most common name, -19.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #62
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 46,865
#31. Ashley
Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 658
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 148 (#192 (tie) most common name, -77.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,014
#30. Aaliyah
Aaliyah is an Arabic name meaning “high” and “exalted”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 664
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 531 (#33 most common name, -20.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #89
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 36,282
#29. Savannah
Savannah is a name of Native American origin meaning “open plain”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 666
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 398 (#54 most common name, -40.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #38
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 64,720
#28. Ava
Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 687
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,832 (#1 most common name, +166.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 104,495
#27. Addison
Addison is an Old English name, meaning “son of Adam”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 700
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 901 (#9 most common name, +28.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #50
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 51,246
#26. Kaylee
Kaylee is a name of American origin meaning “crown”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 723
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 607 (#28 most common name, -16.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #44
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 56,397
#25. Isabella
Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 751
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 999 (#5 most common name, +33.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 149,534
#24. Morgan
Morgan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “sea chief”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 778
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 400 (#53 most common name, -48.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #31
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 70,734
#23. Kaitlyn
Kaitlyn is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 787
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 271 (#95 most common name, -65.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,885
#22. Lauren
Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 812
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 379 (#59 most common name, -53.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 97,144
#21. Haley
Haley is a name of English origin meaning “hay meadow”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 813
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 183 (#150 (tie) most common name, -77.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #42
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 57,010
#20. Jada
Jada is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “wise”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 822
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 331 (#69 most common name, -59.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #86
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 37,013
#19. Jasmine
Jasmine is a name of Persian origin meaning “gift from God”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 838
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 202 (#131 most common name, -75.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 76,029
#18. Kayla
Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning “slim and fair”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 857
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 145 (#197 most common name, -83.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,317
#17. Brianna
Brianna is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 917
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 223 (#120 most common name, -75.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 99,768
#16. Alyssa
Alyssa is a name of Greek origin meaning “rational”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 949
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 379 (#59 most common name, -60.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 114,469
#15. Makayla
Makayla is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 996
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 386 (#56 (tie) most common name, -61.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #46
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 54,960
#14. Abigail
Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,012
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 698 (#23 most common name, -31.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 150,882
#13. Chloe
Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,087
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 987 (#6 most common name, -9.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 96,467
#12. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,124
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 872 (#10 most common name, -22.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,457
#11. Mary
Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,138
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 850 (#11 most common name, -25.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #65
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 46,127
#10. Sarah
Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,149
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 422 (#51 most common name, -63.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 124,411
#9. Olivia
Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,222
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,245 (#4 most common name, +1.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 156,018
#8. Taylor
Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,232
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 726 (#22 most common name, -41.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 100,972
#7. Destiny
Destiny is a name of Latin origin meaning “fate”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,286
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 293 (#83 most common name, -77.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 69,782
#6. Alexis
Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning “helper”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,452
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 323 (#70 most common name, -77.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 130,801
#5. Emily
Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,465
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 621 (#27 most common name, -57.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 223,714
#4. Emma
Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,496
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,456 (#2 most common name, -2.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 181,305
#3. Hannah
Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,770
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 495 (#38 most common name, -72.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 155,723
#2. Anna
Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,828
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 764 (#17 most common name, -58.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,215
#1. Madison
Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,636
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,276 (#3 most common name, -51.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 193,172