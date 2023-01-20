Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in Mississippi using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Mississippi from 1990 to 1999.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
#50. Kaitlyn
Kaitlyn is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 551
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 271 (#95 most common name, -50.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #48
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 67,546
#49. Alexandria
Alexandria is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of mankind”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 554
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 132 (#219 most common name, -76.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #79
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 44,036
#48. Danielle
Danielle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 579
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 82 (#353 (tie) most common name, -85.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 109,581
#47. Savannah
Savannah is a name of Native American origin meaning “open plain”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 582
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 398 (#54 most common name, -31.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #77
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 44,652
#46. Allison
Allison is a variation of the French name Alice, meaning “noble.”
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 593
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 316 (#71 most common name, -46.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #41
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 74,425
#45. Whitney
Whitney is a name of English origin meaning “white island”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 598
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 17 (#794 most common name, -97.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #95
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 32,759
#44. Katelyn
Katelyn is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 603
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 224 (#119 most common name, -62.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #61
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 52,797
#43. Erica
Erica is a name of Norse origin meaning “eternal ruler”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 611
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 29 (#640 most common name, -95.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #57
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 55,734
#42. Jordan
Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 623
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 132 (#219 most common name, -78.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #53
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 61,753
#41. Brittney
Brittney is a name of French origin meaning “from Briton”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 641
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#1200 (tie) most common name, -99.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #86
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 40,007
#40. Stephanie
Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 646
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 55 (#457 (tie) most common name, -91.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 149,822
#39. Breanna
Breanna is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “prestigious”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 650
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 90 (#321 most common name, -86.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #87
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 39,984
#38. Katherine
Katherine is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 670
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 299 (#80 (tie) most common name, -55.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 96,877
#37. Raven
Raven is a name of American origin meaning “wise”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 678
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 75 (#381 most common name, -88.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #157
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 18,246
#36. Rebecca
Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 701
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 105 (#282 most common name, -85.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 109,703
#35. Kristen
Kristen is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 714
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 47 (#509 (tie) most common name, -93.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #60
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 53,038
#34. Kelsey
Kelsey is a name of English origin meaning “ship’s victory”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 730
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 181 (#152 most common name, -75.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 85,116
#33. Jennifer
Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 749
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 80 (#360 most common name, -89.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 148,025
#32. Olivia
Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 801
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,245 (#4 most common name, +55.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #38
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 75,895
#31. Chelsea
Chelsea is a name of English origin meaning “port for chalk”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 807
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 80 (#360 most common name, -90.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 84,777
#30. Heather
Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning “a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 839
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#949 (tie) most common name, -98.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #45
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 71,604
#29. Destiny
Destiny is a name of Latin origin meaning “fate”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 870
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 293 (#83 most common name, -66.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #71
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 48,169
#28. Rachel
Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 874
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 126 (#228 (tie) most common name, -85.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 149,144
#27. Brianna
Brianna is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 918
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 223 (#120 most common name, -75.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 99,101
#26. Tiffany
Tiffany is a name of Greek origin meaning “appearance of God”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 945
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 25 (#678 (tie) most common name, -97.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #37
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 77,520
#25. Kimberly
Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,019
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 110 (#268 (tie) most common name, -89.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #36
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 77,856
#24. Amanda
Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,061
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 32 (#612 (tie) most common name, -97.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 191,101
#23. Megan
Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,061
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 55 (#457 (tie) most common name, -94.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 160,360
#22. Morgan
Morgan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “sea chief”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,066
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 400 (#53 most common name, -62.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,188
#21. Madison
Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,081
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,276 (#3 most common name, +18.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,852
#20. Shelby
Shelby is a name of Norse origin meaning “willow”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,101
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 184 (#148 (tie) most common name, -83.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #44
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 71,987
#19. Haley
Haley is a name of English origin meaning “hay meadow”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,147
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 183 (#150 (tie) most common name, -84.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #46
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 71,181
#18. Samantha
Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,220
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 191 (#143 most common name, -84.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 224,009
#17. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,228
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 872 (#10 most common name, -29.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 172,669
#16. Victoria
Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,231
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 267 (#98 most common name, -78.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 117,463
#15. Taylor
Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,454
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 726 (#22 most common name, -50.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 169,021
#14. Lauren
Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,463
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 379 (#59 most common name, -74.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 153,578
#13. Alexis
Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning “helper”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,495
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 323 (#70 most common name, -78.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 131,188
#12. Anna
Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,540
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 764 (#17 most common name, -50.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 78,558
#11. Mary
Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,551
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 850 (#11 most common name, -45.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #39
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 75,662
#10. Sarah
Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,566
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 422 (#51 most common name, -73.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 224,371
#9. Courtney
Courtney is a name of French origin meaning “short nose”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,580
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 33 (#607 most common name, -97.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 113,278
#8. Emily
Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,611
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 621 (#27 most common name, -61.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 237,240
#7. Hannah
Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,757
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 495 (#38 most common name, -71.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 158,797
#6. Amber
Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning “ambergris”, a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,770
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 86 (#339 most common name, -95.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 115,598
#5. Kayla
Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning “slim and fair”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,905
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 145 (#197 most common name, -92.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 155,888
#4. Jasmine
Jasmine is a name of Persian origin meaning “gift from God”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,304
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 202 (#131 most common name, -91.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 105,302
#3. Jessica
Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,578
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 85 (#343 most common name, -96.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 303,111
#2. Brittany
Brittany is a name of French origin meaning “from Briton”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,626
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 37 (#577 most common name, -98.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,815
#1. Ashley
Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.
Mississippi
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,159
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 148 (#192 (tie) most common name, -95.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 301,809
