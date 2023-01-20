Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in Mississippi using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Mississippi from 1990 to 1999.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 70s in Mississippi

Dasha Muller // Shutterstock

#50. Kaitlyn

Kaitlyn is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 551

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 271 (#95 most common name, -50.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #48

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 67,546

DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock

#49. Alexandria

Alexandria is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of mankind”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 554

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 132 (#219 most common name, -76.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #79

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 44,036

Canva

#48. Danielle

Danielle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 579

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 82 (#353 (tie) most common name, -85.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 109,581

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#47. Savannah

Savannah is a name of Native American origin meaning “open plain”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 582

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 398 (#54 most common name, -31.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #77

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 44,652

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#46. Allison

Allison is a variation of the French name Alice, meaning “noble.”

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 593

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 316 (#71 most common name, -46.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #41

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 74,425

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Mississippi

Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#45. Whitney

Whitney is a name of English origin meaning “white island”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 598

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 17 (#794 most common name, -97.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #95

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 32,759

Dasha Muller // Shutterstock

#44. Katelyn

Katelyn is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 603

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 224 (#119 most common name, -62.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #61

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 52,797

Canva

#43. Erica

Erica is a name of Norse origin meaning “eternal ruler”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 611

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 29 (#640 most common name, -95.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #57

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 55,734

Aaron Amat // Shutterstock

#42. Jordan

Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 623

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 132 (#219 most common name, -78.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #53

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 61,753

Canva

#41. Brittney

Brittney is a name of French origin meaning “from Briton”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 641

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#1200 (tie) most common name, -99.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #86

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 40,007

You may also like: Best places to retire in Mississippi

Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#40. Stephanie

Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 646

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 55 (#457 (tie) most common name, -91.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 149,822

Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock

#39. Breanna

Breanna is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “prestigious”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 650

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 90 (#321 most common name, -86.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #87

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 39,984

Amalia Zilio // Shutterstock

#38. Katherine

Katherine is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 670

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 299 (#80 (tie) most common name, -55.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 96,877

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#37. Raven

Raven is a name of American origin meaning “wise”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 678

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 75 (#381 most common name, -88.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #157

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 18,246

FamVeld // Shutterstock

#36. Rebecca

Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 701

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 105 (#282 most common name, -85.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 109,703

You may also like: Counties with the most super commuters in Mississippi

FreelySky // Shutterstock

#35. Kristen

Kristen is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 714

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 47 (#509 (tie) most common name, -93.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #60

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 53,038

Mcimage // Shutterstock

#34. Kelsey

Kelsey is a name of English origin meaning “ship’s victory”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 730

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 181 (#152 most common name, -75.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 85,116

Canva

#33. Jennifer

Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 749

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 80 (#360 most common name, -89.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 148,025

CroMary // Shutterstock

#32. Olivia

Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 801

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,245 (#4 most common name, +55.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #38

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 75,895

Impact Photography // Shutterstock

#31. Chelsea

Chelsea is a name of English origin meaning “port for chalk”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 807

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 80 (#360 most common name, -90.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 84,777

You may also like: Highest-rated breweries in Mississippi

Canva

#30. Heather

Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning “a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 839

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#949 (tie) most common name, -98.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #45

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 71,604

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#29. Destiny

Destiny is a name of Latin origin meaning “fate”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 870

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 293 (#83 most common name, -66.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #71

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 48,169

Tatiana Katsai // Shutterstock

#28. Rachel

Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 874

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 126 (#228 (tie) most common name, -85.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 149,144

Surne1shots // Shutterstock

#27. Brianna

Brianna is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 918

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 223 (#120 most common name, -75.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 99,101

riggleton // Shutterstock

#26. Tiffany

Tiffany is a name of Greek origin meaning “appearance of God”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 945

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 25 (#678 (tie) most common name, -97.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #37

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 77,520

You may also like: Counties with the highest rate of food insecurity in Mississippi

Malakhova Ganna // Shutterstock

#25. Kimberly

Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,019

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 110 (#268 (tie) most common name, -89.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #36

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 77,856

Darkdiamond67 // Shutterstock

#24. Amanda

Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,061

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 32 (#612 (tie) most common name, -97.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 191,101

Canva

#23. Megan

Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,061

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 55 (#457 (tie) most common name, -94.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 160,360

Darren Brode // Shutterstock

#22. Morgan

Morgan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “sea chief”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,066

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 400 (#53 most common name, -62.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,188

Canva

#21. Madison

Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,081

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,276 (#3 most common name, +18.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,852

You may also like: Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Mississippi

New Africa // Shutterstock

#20. Shelby

Shelby is a name of Norse origin meaning “willow”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,101

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 184 (#148 (tie) most common name, -83.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #44

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 71,987

Darren Brode // Shutterstock

#19. Haley

Haley is a name of English origin meaning “hay meadow”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,147

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 183 (#150 (tie) most common name, -84.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #46

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 71,181

Zdenka Darula // Shutterstock

#18. Samantha

Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,220

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 191 (#143 most common name, -84.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 224,009

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#17. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,228

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 872 (#10 most common name, -29.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 172,669

Lopolo // Shutterstock

#16. Victoria

Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,231

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 267 (#98 most common name, -78.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 117,463

You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in Mississippi

Canva

#15. Taylor

Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,454

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 726 (#22 most common name, -50.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 169,021

Bodler // Shutterstock

#14. Lauren

Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,463

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 379 (#59 most common name, -74.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 153,578

Canva

#13. Alexis

Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning “helper”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,495

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 323 (#70 most common name, -78.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 131,188

Fuller Photography // Shutterstock

#12. Anna

Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,540

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 764 (#17 most common name, -50.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #35

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 78,558

Canva

#11. Mary

Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,551

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 850 (#11 most common name, -45.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #39

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 75,662

You may also like: Countries Mississippi exports the most goods to

Black-Photogaphy // Shutterstock

#10. Sarah

Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,566

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 422 (#51 most common name, -73.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 224,371

Canva

#9. Courtney

Courtney is a name of French origin meaning “short nose”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,580

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 33 (#607 most common name, -97.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 113,278

Rob Marmion // Shutterstock

#8. Emily

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,611

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 621 (#27 most common name, -61.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 237,240

Coy_Creek // Shutterstock

#7. Hannah

Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,757

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 495 (#38 most common name, -71.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 158,797

Durganand // Shutterstock

#6. Amber

Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning “ambergris”, a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,770

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 86 (#339 most common name, -95.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 115,598

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Mississippi

Canva

#5. Kayla

Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning “slim and fair”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,905

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 145 (#197 most common name, -92.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 155,888

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#4. Jasmine

Jasmine is a name of Persian origin meaning “gift from God”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,304

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 202 (#131 most common name, -91.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 105,302

photoDiod // Shutterstock

#3. Jessica

Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,578

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 85 (#343 most common name, -96.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 303,111

phadungsak sawasdee // Shutterstock

#2. Brittany

Brittany is a name of French origin meaning “from Briton”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,626

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 37 (#577 most common name, -98.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,815

Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock

#1. Ashley

Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.

Mississippi

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,159

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 148 (#192 (tie) most common name, -95.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 301,809

You may also like: Best places to live in Mississippi