JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi mother is grieving the death of her eight-month-old son who was killed in a house fire.

The fire happened on Sunday, September 25 at a home in St. Martin.

Christy Beninati said she dropped her two children off at her parent’s house that morning. She said she never thought it would be the last time she would see her youngest son, Owen.

“I got there, and I saw my six-year-old son, Noah, but I didn’t see and then see I went there. Eventually, they had come over and said, so that my son was gone. They found them in the house. They couldn’t make it in time to get him out of the bassinet, so he had passed away. We don’t really know what his official cause of death was, but I would like to think that he was sleeping… and he… and this the smoke or whatever, you know, he went peacefully,” said Beninati.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Beninati’s parents, who lost everything in the fire.