JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A mother of two students in the Vicksburg-Warren School District has been named the 2023 Mississippi Parent of the Year.

According to the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE), Kimberly Walker Nailor was nominated by the school district and is described as a model parent who cares about her community and school district.

Officials said Nailor has invested in finding solutions to make the Vicksburg-Warren County community a better place for the development of students. She also assisted financially in sponsoring and serving meals for football players before games and practices.

In 2021, Nailor joined the Vicksburg High School Booster Club, and they raised tens of thousands of dollars to sustain the athletics program. In 2019, she volunteered weekly in a sixth-grade classroom to assist the teacher with encouraging students to perform well on the state test. The class was successful in passing the benchmark state test.

Other Parent of the Year finalists for 2023 are as follows:

Congressional District 1 finalist is Ashley Quimby, who was nominated by the Tupelo School District for being a compassionate servant with strong leadership skills, respectful and an advocate for students and teachers. She has two children in the district.

Congressional District 3 finalist is Leigh Sargent, who was nominated by the Madison County School District for keeping the school and community connected by leading, supporting and being a morale booster for teachers and students. She has five children, including two in the district.

Congressional District 4 finalist is Crystal Wallace, who was nominated by the Columbia School District for volunteering countless hours to schools, serving students and teachers, and boosting staff morale. She has two children in the district.