PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — Panola County investigators are looking into two deaths near Sardis, Mississippi and whether they are connected.

Questions haunt Lakeldra Johnson as she awaits official word on whether a body found Sunday in a field off Highway 315 in Panola County is that of her 17-year-old son Jaylon Johnson, who just graduated from North Panola High School.

“Last conversation, he came up there and laid across my bed and we was talking about him attending college at Northwest. He wanted to go sign up Monday,” Johnson said. “I just want to know where my baby at? If it’s not him, where he at? If it is him, who did it? Why you do it?”

Johnson hasn’t spoken to her son in five days, but watched Monday as Panola County deputies walked the area where the body was found and used a canine to help in the search for evidence.

Jaylon Johnson

Photo by Mike Suriani, WREG

Johnson said she rushed there Sunday after “unconfirmed” information circulated on social media that Jaylon’s body had been found.

“They wouldn’t let me identify him, nothing. It’s just ‘word of mouth’ right now. There’s a lot of stories and I don’t know. I just want to find my baby,” she said.

As Johnson’s family and friends gathered Monday, Panola County investigators were a short distance away at a residence on John Lamar Road, where, according to the Panola County Coroner, Danell Williams died Saturday morning.

It is unknown at this time if there is a connection between William’s death and the body found nearby.

As Lakeldra Johnson awaits word, she is upset some people are painting a negative picture of her son.

“Because I know what kind of son he was. I know him. They trying to say he was bad, this monster. That’s not the Jaylon I knew,” she said.

No details were given on how Danell Williams died or whether the body found off Highway 315 is indeed that of Jaylon Johnson. We were told the medical examiners findings should be available Tuesday.