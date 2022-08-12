OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Oxford police announced the owner of a moving company, who was wanted for embezzlement, has been arrested.

Vladyslav “Vlad” Ladygin, 26, was arrested on Thursday, August 11. He was charged with two counts of embezzlement under contract. His bond was set at $25,000.

Oxford police previously arrested Charles Joiner, 54, in connection to the embezzlement scheme after an lengthy investigation into Spyder Moving Services. His bond was set at $5,000.

Vladyslav Ladygin (left) and Charles Joiner (right) (Oxford Police Department)

Oxford Police said investigators executed several search warrants in Oxford and Pontotoc on Sunday and recovered property from storage facilities in Oxford and Pontotoc. The Pontotoc Police Department and Pontotoc Fire Department also assisted in the case.

The property was returned to at least seven victims.