MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A man is facing an embezzlement charge and another man is on the run after an investigation into a moving company in Oxford, Mississippi.

After a lengthy Oxford Police investigation into Spyder Moving Services, 54-year-old Charles Joiner was charged Friday with accessory to embezzlement under contract.

Joiner was taken into custody at the business and given a $5,000 bond.

Investigators say Vladyslav “Vlad” Ladygin, 26, owner of Spyder Moving Services, is also wanted for two counts of embezzlement under contract.

Vladyslav Ladygin (Oxford Police Department)

Oxford Police said investigators executed several search warrants in Oxford and Pontotoc, Mississippi Sunday and recovered property from storage facilities in Oxford and Pontotoc. The Pontotoc Police Department and Pontotoc Fire Department also assisted in the case.

The property was returned to at least seven victims.

Oxford Police is asking anyone with information about Ladygin’s whereabouts to call the police department at 662-232-2400.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges could be added at a later date.