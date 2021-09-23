MPB Library Literacy Tour featuring Ed Said set to kickoff at libraries statewide

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Public Broadcasting is set to kick off its educational tour, the MPB Library Literacy Tour Featuring Ed Said, across the state starting Saturday, September 25. The tour’s purpose is to promote early childhood literacy and help families become better engaged with PBS KIDS programming.

The first event is set for 10:30 a.m. Sept. 25 in-person at the Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy. 49 in Gulfport, which is part of the Harrison County Library System. The second event is set for 10:30 a.m. Oct. 30 virtually with the Lincoln Lawrence Franklin Regional Library System in Brookhaven. Twelve other libraries across the state have expressed interest in being a stop on the tour.

At each event, children and their families will watch a PBS KIDS program, complete fun activities related to the program and read a book. MPB’s Ed Said, the rapping, rhyming purple character that promotes health and wellness, will also participate in the tour.

“Libraries are a vital part of communities, and many families are closely connected to them. Libraries offer many opportunities for learning, growth, exploration and are bountiful in resources,” said MPB Director of Education Tara Y. Wren, Ph.D. “MPB is adding another resource for libraries with this new venture. This is an opportunity for us to meet children and their families in their communities, encouraging them all to have fun learning together and sharing new opportunities to do so.

To register for the MPB Library Literacy Tour Featuring Ed Said events or learn how your local library can get involved, visit education.mpbonline.org or call (601) 432-6565.