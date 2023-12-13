MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 10-year-old boy who was taken to jail in Mississippi for urinating in public was given three months probation and must write a two-page report on Kobe Bryant.

Attorney Carlos Moore, who is representing the boy’s family, confirmed the information.

The incident occurred in August in Senatobia, Mississippi. The child was in the parking lot of a lawyer’s office directly across from the Tate County Courthouse.

Latonya Eason went into a law office asking for legal assistance, and while inside, a plainclothes Senatobia Police Detective saw the boy urinating in the parking lot near his mother’s car. There was a “no public restroom” sign inside the courthouse.

Senatobia Police Chief Richard Chandler stated in part, “In this situation, an officer personally witnessed a 10-year-old child committing an act in public which would have been illegal for an adult under these circumstances. The officer did not observe a parent on the scene during the initial contact.”

According to the chief, Eason was located and told her child was going to receive a Youth Court Referral for the incident. He was taken to the police station, but was not handcuffed, the chief said.

The officer involved is no longer with Senatobia Police, though the chief has not said whether the officer was fired. The chief has previously called the case an “error in judgement.”

The family retained an attorney and the incident has sparked calls from the community for accountability from the police department.