MS Dept. of Mental Health, MBN partner to raise awareness about overdoses

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In an effort to bring awareness to the danger of narcotics, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) and the Mississippi Department of Mental Health (DMH) have joined efforts to offer help.

According to MBN, 508 Mississippians died of drug-related overdose deaths in 2020. Only three years prior, in 2017, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) recorded 263 drug-related overdose deaths. That number increased again in 2018, to 344 Mississippians, and again in 2019, when 392 died.

MBN said agents in the state see a mixture of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and ecstasy and often drug buyers are not aware of what’s in the drugs they’ve purchased.

They also shared that pill presses cause people to think that they are purchasing a prescription opioid like Oxycodone or Lorcet, but are actually buying illicit drugs containing methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl that are pressed into pill form.

For additional information on treatment and recovery resources, visit here or call the Mississippi Department of Mental Health Helpline at 1.877.210.8513.