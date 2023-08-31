DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A DeSoto County deputy was seriously injured Wednesday night while responding to a pursuit that ended with a crash in Memphis.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was putting down spike strips along Highway 61 just south of Goodman to stop a driver fleeing from officers when the driver tried to hit him, and the deputy got entangled in the stop sticks’ cords.

The deputy was rushed to the Regional Medical Center with severe lacerations to his hands and nearly lost a finger.

According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, the incident started as a routine traffic stop that led to a pursuit on Highway 61 and Church Road.

The suspects continued to flee into Memphis and lost control at Third Street south of Holmes Road when they lost a tire.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects bailed out of their vehicle, pointed rifles at officers, and ran into a wooded area. They said the suspects fired several shots from the woods, but they don’t know if the shots were being fired at officers.

One suspect was captured. MPD and DeSoto County deputies were searching from the ground and from the air for at least three other suspects.

No other injuries have been reported.