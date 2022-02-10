JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the U.S. Departments of Transportation and Energy announced nearly $5 billion that will be made available under the new National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program established by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funds will be used to build out a national electric vehicle charging network.

Mississippi is eligible to receive up to $50.6 million under the new program for projects directly related to the charging of an electric vehicle and support EV charging infrastructure. Mississippi will also have the opportunity to significantly expand EV chargers throughout the state.

“A century ago, America ushered in the modern automotive era; now America must lead the electric vehicle revolution,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “The President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help us win the EV race by working with states, labor, and the private sector to deploy a historic nationwide charging network that will make EV charging accessible for more Americans.”