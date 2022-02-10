JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced the state is investing nearly $25 million in site development projects throughout Mississippi.

“Shovel-ready sites are a top priority for companies seeking a new location,” said Reeves. “By investing in these sites today, we are laying a foundation upon which companies can quickly locate, expand and create jobs for future generations of Mississippians.”

The MDA recently awarded a total of $1,637,983 through its Site Development Grant Program for projects in the Ready Sites and Premier Sites categories.

Ready Sites:

Cleveland-Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce – $25K for completing environmental due diligence at Cleveland Industrial Park

– $25K for completing environmental due diligence at Cleveland Industrial Park Economic Development Authority of Jones County – $50K for drainage improvements at Howard Industrial Park

– $50K for drainage improvements at Howard Industrial Park Greene County Board of Supervisors – $50K for environmental due diligence at the Greene County Rail Site

– $50K for environmental due diligence at the Greene County Rail Site Harrison County Development Commission – $28K for broadband installation in the North Harrison County Industrial Complex

– $28K for broadband installation in the North Harrison County Industrial Complex Marion County Economic Development District – $50K for environmental due diligence and clearing at the Columbia New Generation Park

– $50K for environmental due diligence and clearing at the Columbia New Generation Park Walthall County Board of Supervisors – $49,983.20 for clearing and to design and build an entrance at the U.S. Hwy. 98 Site

– $49,983.20 for clearing and to design and build an entrance at the U.S. Hwy. 98 Site Yellow Creek State Inland Port Authority – $50K to complete environmental due diligence and clearing and grubbing at the Boothe Property Development at the Yellow Creek Port

Premier Sites:

Community Development Foundation – $250K for construction of a building pad and an expansion pad, and initial access road construction at The HIVE Business Park

– $250K for construction of a building pad and an expansion pad, and initial access road construction at The HIVE Business Park Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission – $250K for environmental due diligence at Site #1 at Port Bienville Industrial Park

– $250K for environmental due diligence at Site #1 at Port Bienville Industrial Park Madison County Economic Development Authority – $250K for clearing and grubbing at the Madison County Mega Site

– $250K for clearing and grubbing at the Madison County Mega Site Panola Partnership – $85K for engineering/design for an elevated water tank at Panola County Airport Industrial Park

– $85K for engineering/design for an elevated water tank at Panola County Airport Industrial Park Rankin First Economic Development Authority – $250K for construction of a building pad at the East Metro Center Rail Site at the EMC Industrial Park

– $250K for construction of a building pad at the East Metro Center Rail Site at the EMC Industrial Park Smith County Economic Development District – $250K for infrastructure improvements at the Smith County Industrial Site

The MDA also has committed $11,642,589 in Site Development Grant – Select Sites funding.

Select Sites:

Belwood Industrial Park, Adams County – $1,825,977 to complete levee construction and make drainage improvements

– $1,825,977 to complete levee construction and make drainage improvements Ceres Research and Industrial Interplex – Site B, Warren County – $1,368,000 for stream mitigation, drainage improvements, water and sewer system improvements, and to design entrance improvements

– Site B, Warren County – $1,368,000 for stream mitigation, drainage improvements, water and sewer system improvements, and to design entrance improvements I-59 South Site, Jones County – $553,600 for access roads and clearing

– $553,600 for access roads and clearing I-59 Supply Chain Park (at Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport), Jones County – $3,402,858 to upgrade sanitary sewer capacity; construct a building pad and complete intersection modifications

– $3,402,858 to upgrade sanitary sewer capacity; construct a building pad and complete intersection modifications NorthStar Industrial Park, Oktibbeha County – $679,775 for wetlands permitting and mitigation; clearing, grubbing and grading; and developing an all-access road

– $679,775 for wetlands permitting and mitigation; clearing, grubbing and grading; and developing an all-access road Springs Industrial Park, Marshall County – $346,875 to thin and clear trees

– $346,875 to thin and clear trees University of Southern Mississippi – The Garden, Forrest County – $3,465,504 for clearing, grubbing and grading and construction of an access road

Governor Reeves also has approved the NorthStar Industrial Park for ARC funding and invited the site to submit a full application for $2,719,102 in ARC SAAW funding.



RESTORE Act funding in the amount of $8,927,940 also is assisting three projects with site development needs. The projects approved for RESTORE Act funds, administered by the Department of Environmental Quality, are: