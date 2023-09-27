MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 62-year-old man was charged with DUI, disorderly conduct and assault on an officer after deputies stopped him while driving a utility vehicle in Lafayette County, Mississippi.

The sheriff’s office says they received multiple reports Sunday of a man driving recklessly on a UTV near the Teckville Boat Ramp in Harmontown. A UTV is similar to an ATV.

Deputies stopped the driver, later identified as Clarence Belden Howell of Harmontown, and arrested him for driving under the influence.

Clarence Belden Howell (Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office)

That’s when Howell allegedly kicked a Lafayette County deputy in the face.

His bond was set at $10,000.