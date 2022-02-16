JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, a lucky Mississippi Match 5 player became the largest single jackpot winner of the game so far. The person won $524,976.

The drawing was the 22nd drawing for the 5-digit in-state draw game jackpot. The winning numbers were 02-13-15-19-28.

The winning ticket was sold at Ramey’s located at 100 Highway 11 North in Poplarville. The player matched all five numbers correctly and has 180 days to claim the winnings.

In July 2021, a Jones County man and a Lamar County man split a record setting $665,000 Mississippi Match 5 jackpot.