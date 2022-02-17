FULTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi Lottery player won $50,000 from the Wednesday, February 16 Powerball drawing.

The player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Wednesday night’s drawing were: 22, 30, 40, 42 and 48 with a Powerball of 16 and a Power Play of 2.

The player purchased the winning ticket from Sprint Mart #9 at 1605 South Adams Street in Fulton.

According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC), the winner from Tuesday night’s $524,976 Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is still out there. The winning numbers from the Feb. 15 drawing were 02-13-15-19-28. The prized ticket was sold at Ramey’s at 100 Highway 11 North in Poplarville.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is up to $64 million. Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is $31 million. The jackpot for Thursday night’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $50,000.