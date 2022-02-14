JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a $50 million investment in grants to support seafood processors, processing facilities and processing vessels.

Officials said the grant funding will help defray costs incurred by seafood processing facilities and processing vessels preparing for, preventing exposure to, and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seafood Processors Pandemic Response and Safety Block Grant Program (SPRS) recipients include state agencies, commissions, or departments responsible for agriculture, fisheries, wildlife, seafood, commercial processing, or related commerce activities. The following states and territories will receive the grant funding:

Alabama

Alaska

California

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Mississippi

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Oregon

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Texas

Virginia

Washington

American Samoa

This program is funded by the Pandemic Assistance provided in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.

Once USDA has made awards, state agencies will provide funds to seafood processing facilities and processing vessels. Seafood processors and processing vessels should apply directly through their state agency.